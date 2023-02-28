Honor launches Magic 5 Series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Honor has unveiled its Magic 5 series on the first day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The flagship lineup includes Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic Vs and Honor Magic 5 Pro. The Honor Magic 5 Pro comes five colour variants — Black, Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Orange and Coral Purple, while the vanilla Magic 5 variant comes in Blue and Black colours and Honor Magic Vs is offered in Cyan and Black colours.

The Honor Magic 5 will be available at the stating price of EUR 899 (nearly Rs. 78,800), while the Honor Magic 5 Pro comes at EUR 1199 (nearly Rs. 1,05,100) for the 12GB RAM and 512 GB storage model. The Honor Magic will cost EUR 1599 (nearly Rs. 1,40,300). The company has not revealed any date regarding the availability of the smartphones yet.

Honor Magic 5 Pro specifications: The smartphone features a 6.81-inch OLED display with 19.54:9 aspect ratio. The Honor Magic 5 runs on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13. It packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU. It comes with a triple unit rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Honor Magic 5 Pro packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge charger and 50W support for wireless charging..

Also Read; These restaurants in UAE offer free meals to visit visa holders and needy

Honor Magic 5 specifications: The Honor Magic 5 offers a 6.73-inch OLED display with 19.54:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has similar details as its high-end variant when it comes to operating system and processor. It also has a tripe rear camera setup and a12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Honor Magic 5 is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. Other specifications are similar to the Honor Magic 5 Pro.

Honor Magic Vs specifications: The Honor Magic Vs offers 7.9-inch inner display and 6.45-inch external screen, with screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno 730 GPU. The Magic series, the Honor Magic Vs also runs on Android-13 based MagicOS 7.1.