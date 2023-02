Kollam: Two college students were killed in a road accident on Tuesday after a KSRTC bus hit the bike they were travelling on. Punalur natives Abhijith (19) and Sikha (20) died in the accident.

Sikha was a second year B.Tech student at the Vidya Engineering College in Kilimanoor. Abhijith was a BBA student at the Musaliar College in Pathanamthitta. The accident took place at around 8 am at MC Road near Chadayamangalam.