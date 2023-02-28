Malayali student, 19, is struck by a train in Chennai

On Tuesday, a Malayali student who was 19 years old passed away while attempting to cross a railroad track.

The Chennai-Guruvayoor Express ran over Kollam native Nikhita K. Siby, a first-year psychology student at MCC College, Thambaram.

Police claim she passed away immediately.

According to police, Nikhita was on the phone and crossed the old railway gate at Irumbuliyoor when the accident occurred.

Since she was wearing headphones, it is suspected that she might not have heard the sound of the approaching train.

Nikhita was residing in an Irumbuliyoor hostel.