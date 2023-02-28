NASA announces new launch attempt date for UAE space mission

Dubai: NASA announced new launch attempt date for UAE’s space mission. The mission will now take off on Thursday, March 2 at 12.34am EST (9.34am UAE time).

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and 3 others were originally scheduled to take off to the International Space Station on February 26. The team will spend up to six months at the space station before returning to Earth. They will fly aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, carried by the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will make the UAE only the 11th country to send an astronaut on a long-term mission to space.