Nokia launches 2 new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Nokia unveiled 2 new smartphones named ‘Nokia C32 and Nokia C22’. Pricing for the Nokia C32 is said to start at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 11,300) and the handset is available for purchase in Autumn Green, Beach Pink, and Charcoal colour options. Nokia C22 may be priced at EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and the phone can be purchased in Midnight Black and Sand colour options. HMD Global is yet to reveal details of its plans to launch these handsets in other markets, including India.

Nokia C32 specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 13 and is powered by an unspecified octa core processor and paired with up to 3GB of RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 720×1,600 pixels) LCD display. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Nokia C22 specifications: The dual SIM (Nano) phone truns on Android 13 (Go edition). It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ 720×1,600 pixels) LCD display. The company has not revealed details of the processor powering this handset. The Nokia C22 features a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and up to three days of battery backup.