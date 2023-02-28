Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently embracing the most beautiful period of their lives, parenthood

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a child into the world, and they are now enjoying the most wonderful time of their lives: parenthood. Ranbir and Alia seldom pass up an occasion to talk about their young daughter Raha, and most recently, the ‘Shamshera’ actor mentioned his desire to stay with Alia and Raha.

Ranbir remarked, ‘This morning, even to catch that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it really rejuvenates you,’ on Sunday during a media interview.

Kapoor has been busy lately promoting his forthcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. ‘I keep seeing her images, and I miss her a lot,’ he added.

‘Are you a father?’ Ranbir questioned a media person. The reporter replied, ‘No’.

‘Okay! I wish that upon you because it`s truly the best feeling in the world,’ the actor smiled.

‘It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe,’ he added.