Samsung launches Galaxy A14 4G: Details

Feb 28, 2023, 07:57 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean tech brand, Samsung launched its  Galaxy A14 4G  in Malaysia. The price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has not yet been listed on the Samsung Malaysia website. Samsung’s Galaxy A14 4G is available in Black, Silver, Green, and Dark Red colour options. The 5G variant of the Galaxy A14 launched earlier this year at CES 2023 and is currently available for sale globally, including in India.

The dual nano-SIM smartphone sports a 6.6-inch (1,080×2,408 pixel) PLS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC with 6GB of RAM and runs on Android-13-based One UI 5.0. The handset has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 13-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch in the top centre.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include  accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and light and proximity sensors.

 

