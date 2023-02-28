Scheduled landing date of UAE’s Moon mission revealed

Dubai: The possible landing date of UAE’s Moon mission is revealed. The lander that is carrying the UAE’s lunar rover to the Moon has entered the second phase of its mission. The lander is now on a trajectory to the Moon with a scheduled landing for the end of April 2023.

This came as ispace, inc., a global lunar exploration company, released an interim success report and announced that its HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lunar lander has traveled to its farthest point from Earth into deep space.