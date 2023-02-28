These restaurants in UAE offer free meals to visit visa holders and needy

Dubai: Some restaurants in the UAE offer free meals to needy blue-collar workers and visit visa holders from low-income countries. These restaurants mainly serve Arabic, Pakistani, Afghan and Indian cuisines.

Below is the list of restaurants that offer free meals:

Foul W Hummus: The Arabic restaurant is giving free food so that no one should go hungry. People can choose from the menu of Foul W Hummus, falafel, moutabal, hummus with pine nuts, sandwiches and more.

Fatta Kawareh: This Egyptian eatery in Abu Hail also provides free meal to the needy.

Yummy Dosa: The Indian eatery doesn’t charge people who donate blood and also those who don’t have money to pay for their meal. People who have a receipt of blood donation can visit any of the three restaurants in Dubai and Sharjah to enjoy free meals.

Karachi Star: The restaurant, which serves Pakistani and Indian dishes, has been offering free meals to the poor and the expats on the visit visa who ran out of money.

Shinwari Tikka: Located in Deira, the restaurant offers free food to anyone who seeks help.

Khair Darbar: The restaurant in Al Quoz offers a free meal to blue-collar workers or whoever requests it.

Pak Khair Darbar: Located in Deira Dubai, Pak Khair Darbar offers Pakistani and Indian food. It also serves free food to the people who request it.