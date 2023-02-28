UIDAI introduces AI-based fingerprint authentication for Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication. The new feature is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). The new mechanism will strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and prevent malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements.
The new security mechanism will use a ‘combination of both finger minutia and finger image’ to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured. ‘The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies,’ the UIDAI informed.
