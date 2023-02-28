Ukraine staged an unsuccessful drone attacks on Russian territory: Moscow

On Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry claimed that Ukraine had launched drone strikes against targets in two regions of southern Russia overnight, but the attempts had been unsuccessful.

The Ukrainian government did not respond right away.

The defence ministry released a statement saying that ‘overnight, the Kyiv authorities attempted to utilise unmanned aerial vehicles to strike civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions.’

It claimed that by repelling the strikes, its anti-drone defence systems had caused the drones to deviate from their intended path and avoid causing any harm.

‘The two drones lost control and veered off course. One landed in a field, while the other missed the intended target by straying from its course’ It read.

As a drone was detected flying overhead, Russian state news agencies previously reported a fire at an oil facility in the Krasnodar region, around 240 kilometres (149 miles) southeast of the Crimean peninsula.