35% discount on traffic fines announced in UAE

Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council has announced traffic fine discount scheme for residents. Drivers will get discounts of up to 35% on traffic fines if they clear the penalties early.

Effective April 1, 2023, motorists will get a 35% discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days from the date of committing the violation. The discount in this case applies to the fine amount and impoundment fees, if any.

If the fine is paid between 60 days and 1 year of committing the violation, motorists will get a 25% discount. This discount applies only to the fine amount. The impoundment fees, if any, will need to be settled in full. No discounts will apply on fines or fees if paid after a year of committing the traffic offence.