Australian people conceived through donor sperm or egg to have greater access to their genetic history

The genetic history of Australians who were conceived using donor sperm or eggs may soon be more accessible. According to a Guardian story, the Queensland government has adopted a number of proposals. The administration has expressed its general approval for the suggestions that were made in response to a parliamentary inquiry into the subject. According to this, the so-called donor-conceived children will be legally granted the right to know the name of the donor and their genetic siblings, if any, once they reach the age of 18.

According to the government, Queensland will need to set up a central donor conception registration for this to function. The creation of IT systems and the digitization of historical records would likely be required for this.

‘Further consideration is required regarding the implementation, funding and resourcing implications to establish and maintain a register,’ said the government.

Currently, Queensland does not have legislation to regulate donor conception practices, assisted reproductive technology services, or access to donor conception information.