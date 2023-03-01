British Columbia becomes the first jurisdiction in Canada to make prescription contraception free

According to the provincial budget unveiled on Tuesday, British Columbia will become the first province in Canada to offer free prescription contraception to all residents beginning on April 1.

As of April 1, all individuals with health insurance will be able to obtain contraceptives without a prescription, according to the province’s finance minister, Katrine Conroy.

‘Having complete control over your reproductive rights is at the top of the list of necessities. These fundamental rights are too frequently violated,’ Conroy spoke in front of the provincial legislature.

She responded, ‘Not here in British Columbia, and the days of passing these costs down to women, transgender people, and non-binary individuals are coming to an end.’

Contraceptive methods covered will include most hormonal pills, implants, injections and intrauterine devices, such as the IUD, as well as the morning-after pill.

However, starting as early as May, residents will be able to get a contraception prescription directly from their pharmacist as part of an announcement last fall expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists.