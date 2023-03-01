General Motors cuts executive-level jobs as part of an effort to reduce its structural costs and enhance efficiency

In the automobile sector, simplifying operations and implementing cost-cutting initiatives have become increasingly popular. The move by General Motors to eliminate executive-level positions as well as other positions is a part of the automaker’s initiatives to lower structural costs and improve efficiency.

GM announced in January that it aimed to save $2 billion in expenditures over the following two years. Its cost-cutting campaign follows that declaration.

Several prominent automakers, including Ford Motor and Stellantis, have made similar decisions to save costs and streamline their processes, prompting GM to make its own. The predicted ‘low hundreds’ of job cuts are just one aspect of the company’s larger efforts to streamline operations.

In her letter to employees, GM Chief People Officer Arden Hoffman emphasised the need for a ‘culture shift’ to hold the company accountable for achieving higher operating efficiency. She also stressed the importance of having the ‘winning team’ to beat the competition and achieve the company’s goals.