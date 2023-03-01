India makes it clear that compliance with Indian laws is mandatory for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

India has made it clear to the UK that any businesses operating there, including the British Broadcasting Corporation, are required to abide by its rules and regulations (BBC).

This follows a discussion on the BBC’s tax requirements that UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday in Delhi.

Sources claim that Jaishankar ‘firmly’ informed Cleverly during the meeting that ‘all entities operating in India must fully comply with relevant rules and regulations.’

Each February, the income Tax Department conducts tax surveys at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to the finance ministry statement, IT Department ‘gathered several evidence’ pertaining to the operation of the organization which ‘indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances’ which have ‘not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.’

The Indian action also came up during a discussion during UK Parliament.