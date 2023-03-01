Indian Railways resumes service of this special train: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to resume the service of a special train connecting New Delhi with Nalanda in Bihar. The national transporter took this decision considering the heavy passenger rush during the upcoming Holi festival.

Train number 03251 Rajgir – Anand Vihar Superfast Holi Special will leave Rajgir at 08:00 pm on Friday and Monday from March 10 to March 24, 2023. The train will reach Anand Vihar at 03:15 pm the next day. Train Number 03252 Anand Vihar-Rajgir Superfast Holi Special train will leave Anand Vihar at 11:30 pm every Saturday and Tuesday from March 11 to March 25. It will reach Rajgir at 07:30 pm the next day.

The train will have stops at various stations like Bakhtiyarpur, Patna Junction, Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction, Kanpur Central station, and Nalanda.