Madhya Pradesh presents its 3.14 billion rupee budget, Congress walks out

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh administration unveiled its 3.14 lakh crore state budget for 2023–2024, despite the Opposition Congress’s walkout from the Assembly over the subject of an increase in the cost of LPG cylinders.

At the moment that state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda began reading out the budget plans, members of the Congress, including former ministers Tarun Bhanot, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, and Jitu Patwari, stirred up a commotion in the House over the LPG price hike problem.

Afterwards, the Congress members staged a walkout from the House under the leadership of the former chief minister Kamal Nath.

Mr. Bhanot, who spoke to reporters said, ‘the central government has increased the price of an LPG cylinder by 50, and by 300 on commercial cylinder, causing a lot of troubles for the people.’

He requested that the Bharatiya Janata Party administration in Madhya Pradesh supply LPG cylinders for 500 apiece, just like the Rajasthani government does (to people below poverty line). Congress members protested the price increase of LPG cylinders earlier in the day in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the grounds of the Assembly.