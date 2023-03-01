One child dies after a man throws neighbours children from Thane building

In the Thane region of Maharashtra, a man is accused of throwing his neighbor’s five-year-old son and four-year-old daughter from the second storey of a building, leaving the boy dead and the girl seriously hurt, according to police.

The attack happened on Saturday in the Mumbra township’s Devripada district, and investigators were looking into what exactly motivated the crime, they said.

An officer at Mumbra police station said that the suspect, known as Asif, was taken into custody on Monday.

The victims’ neighbours in the building were Asif and his wife, who do not have children.

He claimed that on Saturday the suspect reportedly tossed the two kids from the second story of the structure where they were playing.

The young boy passed away instantly, and his sister was seriously hurt. But, the daughter was able to return home and tell her father that their neighbour had thrown them off the building, says the official.

The post-mortem was done in a government hospital.

The official added that after receiving a complaint from the mother of the kids, the police detained the suspect and charged him with murder and attempted murder in accordance with Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Criminal Code.