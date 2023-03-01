Revised fuel prices for March announced

Muscat: The National Subsidy System (NSS) in Oman has announced the fuel prices for the month of March 2023. As per the Royal directive issued during the Cabinet meeting on November 9, it was decided to cap fuel prices in line with the rating of October 2021. The government will bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2023.

The revised fuel price for the month of March:

1. M91 at 229 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 239 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 258 baisa per litre