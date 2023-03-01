Speeding car rams into electric pole in Thane; Youth killed, another injured

Thane: A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane’s Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.
