DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Speeding car rams into electric pole in Thane; Youth killed, another injured

Mar 1, 2023, 11:25 am IST

 

Thane: A youth was killed while another was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into an electric pole at Thane’s Ghodbunder Road on Tuesday night, police said. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital and is currently under treatment, police said.

‘A 22-year-old man was killed while another was injured critically after a vehicle, going at top speed, crashed into an electric pole on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road last night’, said an officer of Kapurbawdi police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

 

Tags
shortlink
Mar 1, 2023, 11:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button