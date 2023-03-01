Study reveals eleven minutes of walking every day could help in preventing one in 10 premature deaths

According to a recent study, eleven minutes of daily walking could help avoid one in ten premature deaths.

Higher levels of physical exercise are linked to a lower risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular illnesses, and several site-specific malignancies, according to study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

According to the research, ‘an comparable amount of 75 minutes or less of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week or less (half the required minimum levels) is associated with a significantly lower risk of mortality, cardiovascular illnesses, and malignancies.’ In the UK, the National Health Services (NHS) advises 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise.

Researchers examined 196 articles encompassing 94 cohorts and more than 30 million people as part of the study. This is said to be one of the largest studies of its kind.

‘If you are someone who finds the idea of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week a bit daunting, then our findings should be good news,’ Dr Søren Brage, of Cambridge’s Medical Research Council (MRC) epidemiology unit, was quoted as saying in reports.

‘Doing some physical activity is better than doing none. This is also a good starting position – if you find that 75 minutes a week is manageable, then you could try stepping it up gradually to the full recommended amount, it added.