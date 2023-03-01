Turkey will be holding its elections as per schedule despite the devastating February 6 earthquake

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that despite the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, elections will proceed as planned. Erdogan stated that the election will take place on May 14.

On May 14, the Turkish people will take the appropriate action, he assured parliamentarians from his ruling party in Ankara.

Around 50,000 people have died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Millions of people who were displaced by the earthquake are currently undergoing rehabilitation.

A 6.4 magnitude tremor struck near the city of Antakya near the border with Syria, where massive quakes devastated both countries on 6 February. The earlier quakes killed 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria with tens of thousands more left homeless.

