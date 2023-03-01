World Civil Defence Day 2023: Know the history, significance and theme

March 1 is celebrated as World Civil Defence Day across the globe. It is celebrated to create awareness about the importance of civil defence and to appreciate the sacrifices of those who have laid their lives in the line of duty as civil defence volunteers or workers.

In India Civil Defence Day is observed on December 6 to create awareness about civil defence and its importance among the citizens.

Civil defence day was declared a global holiday in 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO). This year’s World Civil Defence Day theme is ‘Uniting the world’s leading specialists for the safety and security of future generations.’