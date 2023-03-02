2020 Hathras gang-rape-murder: 3 acquitted, 1 found guilty by UP court

A court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday exonerated three men accused in the 2020 Hathras gang-rape-murder case, which sparked protests across the nation. The main suspect, however, was found guilty of culpable homicide that did not amount to murder, says officials.

According to officials, Sandeep Thakur was found guilty of the lesser offence and not of rape or murder. Sandeep’s uncle Ravi and their friends Luv Kush and Ramu were the other three accused, but they were found not guilty.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman passed away in a hospital in Delhi a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped in her hamlet of Hathras, which is located about 200 kilometres from Delhi.

She said in her testimony to the police that she was dragged by her dupatta into the fields from a location where she and her mother and brother had been mowing the grass.

Her family was imprisoned in their home while she was cremated by the district administration in the middle of the night in her hamlet, leading to claims of a cover-up and widespread criticism of the Yogi Adityanath administration.