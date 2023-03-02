Assembly Poll 2023: Clean sweep for BJP in Nagaland

Kohima: The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election is progressing. The counting of votes started today at 8 am. Meghalaya and Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27 and voting was held in Tripura on February 16.

As per the latest updates, BJP and its allies are going to have a landslide victory in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in alliance with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). NDPP is leading in 27 seats and BJP in 13 in the 60-member assembly. Naga People’s Front (NPF) is leading in 5 seats and Congress in 3.

The NDPP-BJP alliance had won 30 seats in the last assembly elections in 2018.