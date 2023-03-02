British researchers develop Artificial Intelligence powered tool that can help boost the quality of donor organs

Hundreds of organ transplants worldwide fail each year as a result of unsuccessful surgeries. Sometimes this is because medical workers misjudged the donor organ.

In order to address this, British researchers have developed a brand-new AI-powered technology that can assist improve the quality of donated organs. The new application employs artificial intelligence to rank possible organs and has been dubbed a ‘pioneering method’ by the Guardian.

By comparing them to pictures of tens of thousands of other organs that have previously been used in transplants, the AI-based tool OrQA, also known as Organ Quality Assessment, does this.

This may also enable surgeons in the UK to undertake 300 more transplants annually.

Currently, medical professionals rely on their own assessment of the feasibility of a donor organ. This assessment, at times, goes wrong. In some scenarios, wrongly picked organs mean unsuccessful operations, in others it means that useful organs get disregarded.

OrQA will do this by looking for damage and pre-existing conditions in the organs. It will also monitor how well blood has been flushed out of the donor organ. To use the tool, surgeons will just have to upload a picture of the donated organ and the tool will guide them on how best to use it.