Former UK health secretary Matt Hancock denies all claims that he rejected expert advice on Covid care home

Matt Hancock, a former UK health secretary, refuted all allegations that he disregarded medical advice on Covid tests for those entering nursing homes when the pandemic started.

These allegations are made in light of the publication by Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist, of approximately 2.3 million words, or 100,000 WhatsApp messages, which include Hancock’s text conversations with Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and a few others while writing his book ‘Pandemic Dairies,’ according to City AM.

The report reveals that Professor Chris Witty, the then-chief medical officer, encouraged the health secretary to test anyone entering a nursing home.

However it appears from texts that have surfaced that he disregarded the advice and made Covid testing obligatory for patients leaving hospitals.

The MP then hit back at these claims, saying ‘it is outrageous that this distorted account of the pandemic is being pushed with partial leaks, spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda.’

A spokesperson for Hancock claimed that a ‘key part’ of WhatsApp messages was left out by the report. ‘The Telegraph have doctored the messages by excluding a key line from the texts by Allan Nixon.’

The spokesperson added that all of these claims are untrue and Hancock went as far and as fast as possible in expanding testing and saving lives in the country.