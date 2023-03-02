Husky dog named ‘Alex’ rescued from under the Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days in Antakya district

Rescue efforts are continuing nearly a month after catastrophic earthquakes rocked Turkey. After 23 days, a dog by the name of ‘Alex’ was found alive under the rubble in Hatay’s Antakya area on Wednesday. The dog’s whimper could be heard emanating from the rubble of the destroyed buildings as the municipal workers went about their work.

Rescue personnel arrived on the spot right away and were successful in locating the dog. Yet getting Alex out of the wreckage, where he was buried deep, took about an hour. After the employees saved the small husky, he appeared happy and even began to wag his tail a little.

Before giving Alex to members of the Animal Rights Federation, the team gave him food and drink. A video after the rescue operation showed Alex receiving a lot of head scratches and pets from the people nearby.

The group later ferried the dog, not in the best shape, as he lost a lot of weight, for treatment and recuperation.