I-T department raids Vaidekam in response to charges of money laundering in the EP Jayarajan resort dispute.

On Thursday, the Income Tax Department’s TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) team conducted an examination at the Vaidekam Ayurvedic Resort in Morazha Village, where E P Jayarajan, a CPM veteran and LDF convener, is said to have financial ties and is a shareholder together with his wife Indira and son Jaison.

The department received a complaint of money laundering in relation to the resort, which prompted the unusual raid.

The property in Kannur was visited by a team from Kochi, who then did the inspection.

Jayarajan, dismissing it as ‘normal process,’ informed Manorama News that the I-T department was looking into TDS.

At a CPM state committee meeting in December 2022, senior leader P Jayarajan accused the former of being involved in fundraising for and using funds for the ‘illegal’ construction of the Ayurvedic resort, in which his wife Indira and son Jaison held stock. Jayarajan’s alleged involvement was revealed.

Jayarajan denied the claims, claiming that the entire incident was the product of the media and that he had no financial ties to the Morazha resort.