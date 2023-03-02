Indian Railways to operate a special train to Arunachal Pradesh: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has planned to launch a special train connecting Okha in Gujarat with Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh. The special train was announced to ease the festive rush ahead of the Holi festival. The Holi special train will cover a distance of 3,364 km between Okha and Naharlagun within two and half days.

Also Read: ‘Nithyananda is being persecuted’, claims United States Of Kailasa’ at UN meet

The train will reach Nahalagun from Okha via Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Etawah, Prayagraj and Varanasi. The train will pass through Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam to reach Arunachal Pradesh. This train will have 10 AC coaches and 12 sleeper class coaches.