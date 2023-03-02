DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways to operate a special train to Arunachal Pradesh: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has planned to launch a special train connecting  Okha in Gujarat with  Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh. The special train was announced  to ease the festive rush ahead of the Holi festival. The Holi special train will cover a distance of 3,364 km between Okha and Naharlagun within two and half days.

The train will reach Nahalagun from Okha via Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Etawah, Prayagraj and Varanasi. The train will pass through Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam to reach Arunachal Pradesh. This train will have  10 AC coaches and 12 sleeper class coaches.

 

 

