Saudi Arabia to celebrate Flag Day annually on March 11

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will celebrate ‘Flag Day’ annually on March 11. The decision to mark March 11 as National Flag Day was announced to honour the national banner. The royal order for this was issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

On March 11, 1937, corresponding to the 27th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1355 AH, marked the day that the former Saudi King Abdulaziz Al Saud authorized the flag as a representation of the Kingdom. The Saudi Arabian flag signifies the religion of Islam, justice, strength, development, and prosperity. The green flag features an Arabic inscription and a sword in white. The inscription is the Muslim profession of faith that translates to: ‘There is no deity but God; Mohammad is the Messenger of God.’