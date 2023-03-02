SpaceX launches a four-person crew on a mission to the International Space Station

Elon Musk’s rocket business, SpaceX, launched a four-person crew to the International Space Station on Thursday, beginning their six-month tenure in orbit.

At 12:34 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, the SpaceX launch vehicle carrying NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Sultan Al-Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates, and Andrey Fedyaev of Russia lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

As the rocket carrying the astronauts separated from it, the craft carrying the astronauts—the Crew Dragon—began to manoeuvre through space. According to estimations, it will spend roughly a day doing so before connecting to the space station. Scientists predict that the capsule will dock on Friday at 1:17 a.m. EST.

The launch of Crew Dragon on Thursday was the second attempt to blast off the mission, called Crew-6, into space. The first launch attempt failed on Monday.

During the live broadcast of the launch, officials stated that ground systems engineers had decided to call off the launch when less than three minutes were left on the clock.