T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films collaborate on a film on the story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla

Working together, T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Productions to produce a film about the inspirational life of Srikanth Bolla, an Indian visionary. Rajkummar Rao will play the lead in the movie.

It will tell the tale of the creative man who never allowed his infirmity to stand in the way of his extraordinarily ambitious goals. The biopic will describe how Srikanth Bolla founded Bollant Industries and forged a brand-new path for himself with the help of Ravi Kanth Mantha.

SRI, a movie directed by Tushar Hiranandani, will be released across the country on September 15, 2023. Sharad Kelkar, Jyotika, and Alaya F will also appear in the movie.

Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, and pictured by Pratham Mehta

Srikanth was born to poor, uneducated parents in a very small village in Arunachal Pradesh. Visually impaired from birth, Srikanth had to face a lot of challenges throughout his life. He had to fight his way through schooling too. With big dreams and a never say never attitude, he completed school with top grades and became the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the USA.