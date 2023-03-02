Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces new routes to central Asia, Europe and Africa

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced new flight services. The air carrier will operate flights to cities in central Asia, Europe and Africa.

The airline is commencing operations to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. It will also resume operations to Larnaca, Santorini and Sohag in Egypt. The air carrier will also increase frequency of flights to Tirana, Yerevan, Baku, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, Almaty, Astana, Sarajevo, Ankara, Tashkent and Samarkand.

Earlier the air carrier had announced that it is suspending flights to the Moldovan capital Chisinau. Flight services to Chisinau will be suspended from March 14. The decision was taken due to concerns about the safety of its airspace. The air carrier in a statement said that it would lay on extra flights from the Romanian city of Iasi as replacements, including a new service to Berlin, and more flights to Barcelona, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Rome Ciampino, Rome Fuimicino, Dortumand, Larnaca, London Luton and Treviso. Flights to Budapest and Prague will not be replaced and those inbound to Chisinau will be reallocated to other destinations in the Wizz Air network.