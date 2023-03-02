Women’s Premier League 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur named Mumbai Indians captain

Mumbai: Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as the captain of women’s team of Mumbai Indians (MI). The star Indian player will lead the team in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Harmanpreet Kaur recently became the first cricketer to play 150 T20Is. She is also holds the record for the highest-ever individual score in a knockout game in a Women’s World Cup match (171*). Harmanpreet has played a total of 151 T20Is for India, in which she has scored 3,058 runs at an average of 28.05. She has also scored one century and 10 half-centuries. She had also taken 32 wickets in T20Is, with best bowling figures of 4/23.

Mumbai Indians’ coaching team has Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach).

The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and comprises of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.