16 killed, several injured in fire at fuel storage depot

Jakarta: In a tragic incident, at least 16 people including 2 children were killed and more than 50 were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a state-run fuel storage depot in Jakarta, Indonesia. Several houses were destroyed in the fire.

The Jakarta fire and rescue department said that most of the killed and injured suffered severe burns. The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. The fire was extinguished several hours after it started.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

A fire broke out at the same depot in 2009 and 40 houses were destroyed in another fire near the depot in 2014 but no casualties were reported in either case. The depot is operated by state owned oil company Pertamina.