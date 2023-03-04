16 years to the day she murdered her five children, a Belgian woman has been euthanised at her own request

A Belgian woman who murdered her five children 16 years ago today was euthanized at her request. The mother Genevieve Lhermitte murdered her four daughters and one son on February 28, 2007. The woman then attempted to kill herself by stabbing herself after the mass slaughter. She attempted suicide, but it was unsuccessful, so she ended up dialling 911. The shocking case stunned the nation.

According to AFP, Lhermitte was given a life term in prison not long after the murders in 2008. In 2019, ten years later, she was sent to a mental health facility.

Her attorneys had argued throughout the trial that the mother of five was mentally unstable and shouldn’t be imprisoned. However, the jury found her guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced her to life in jail.

Reportedly, Lhermitte, who carried out the quintuple murder while her husband had gone out, was seeking psychiatrist care even before the shocking incident.

Lhermitte’s lawyer, Nicolas Cohen, confirmed his client’s death via euthanasia.