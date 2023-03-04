3G services will not work in this Gulf country from this date

Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in Oman has announced that 3G services will be stopped in the country. 3G services will not be available in the country from the third quarter of 2024.

‘In an effort to improve communication services and direct resources and investments in emerging and modern technologies, the Communications Regulatory Authority announces the gradual suspension of third generation mobile services, starting from July 2024, according to the population density of the regions,’ said TRA in a statement.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces flights to 4 destinations

TRA informed that the stations will be upgraded to the 4G and 5G services before stopping the current 3G services.