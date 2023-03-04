American woman from Greenville arrested on suspicion of taking abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy

A South Carolina lady from Greenville, an American citizen, was detained on the grounds that she may have used abortion drugs to end her pregnancy.

Before the Joe v. Wade ruling was overturned in June 2022, the incident was first brought to light in October 2021. The 33-year-old woman had labour symptoms at the time and was sent to the hospital.

About 25 weeks and 4 days into her pregnancy, she gave birth to a stillborn child. The personnel claimed in an incident report that the woman tried to stop her pregnancy by self-administering abortion drugs.

According to the Greenville police department, a warrant for the woman’s arrest was then issued in September 2022, and she was later taken into custody in February 2023.

South Carolina is among the three states where self-managed abortion is a punishable offence even though terminating pregnancy is legal until 20 weeks gestation period. The other two states are Nevada and Oklahoma.