Delhi court has reserved judgement as CBI requests for three additional days in custody of Sisodia

On Saturday, a Delhi court deferred ruling on the CBI’s request for a further three days of custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was detained in connection with an excise policy corruption investigation.

Sisodia’s attorney disagreed with the CBI’s argument, arguing that the agency’s failure to successfully complete its investigation cannot serve as justification for detention and that he cannot be required to implicate himself.

In opposition to the CBI’s request for his remand, Sisodia, who was presented before special judge M K Nagpal, claimed that lack of cooperation cannot be a justification for incarceration.

Both inside and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts facility, there was a strong security presence.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s supporters held a demonstration outside the building and shouted protest signs.

On Monday, Sisodia was given five days of CBI detention.

In connection with alleged corruption in the creation and implementation of the now-cancelled liquor policy for 2021–2022, the CBI detained Sisodia on Sunday evening.