Emirates announces two A380s to this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has decided upgrade two of its services to Bahrain. The air carrier will deploy its A380 on the route on 6 March. The decision was taken considering high demand from those visiting and attending the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023. At present, the services are carried out by Boeing 777-300ER.

EK 835 departs Dubai at 0150hrs, arriving in Bahrain at 0205hrs, while EK 836 departs Bahrain at 0350hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 0605hrs. EK 837 flight departs Dubai at 0820hrs and will arrive in Bahrain at 0840hrs. EK 838 then leaves Bahrain at 1025hrs arriving in Dubai at 1240hrs.

Both Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft serving the Dubai-Bahrain route on 6 March will offer a total of 517 seats in a three-class configuration, with 427 spacious seats in Economy Class, 76 fully flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites.