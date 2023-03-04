Enjoy a delicious watermelon drink to soothe your body and soul

In a literal sense, things have recently heated up! When summer arrives early, Kerala’s temperatures are rising at a startling rate. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that temperatures would rise to 36 to 39 degrees Celsius over the weekend in various districts of North Kerala. You must avoid the sun at midday and hydrate your body well in order to combat the summer heat and shield yourself from the searing sun.

We have everything you need if you’re seeking for a drink that is both hydrating and filling. Check out these chic, simple-to-make watermelon-based drink.

Watermelon-plum punch

Ingredients

5 almonds

Some dried mint leaves

4 big watermelon slices (seeds removed)

8 ripe plums

¼ cup black tea

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp powdered sugar

Preparation

Grate almonds

While waiting, mash the dried mint leaves with your fingers.

Mix all ingredients together.

Add crushed mint leaves and chopped almonds as a garnish.