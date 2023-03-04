Hockey India appoints Craig Fulton as head coach of Indian men’s hockey team

New Delhi: Hockey India has appointed South African Craig Fulton as new chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team. Craig Fulton will succeed Graham Reid. Graham Reid had resigned after India’s poor outing at the World Cup in January 2023.

Craig Fulton worked as the Assistant Coach with the reigning Olympic Champions Belgium, where the team won the gold medal in Tokyo. He was also part of the Belgian coaching Staff when the team lifted the World Cup in 2018, in Bhubaneswar. He was named Belgium Coach of the Year 2023 after coaching the club which won the Belgium League.

Craig Fulton represented South Africa in 195 international games. He played in the 1996 Atlanta and 2004 Athens Olympics along with World Cup and Commonwealth Games.