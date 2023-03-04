Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio questioned by FBI over his ties with Jho Low, a Malaysian fugitive

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation questioned Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio about his connections to Jho Low. International authorities are looking for Low, a Malaysian businessman and financier wanted in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad affair (1MDB scandal).

According to Bloomberg, which obtained FBI records of interviews with DiCaprio conducted in 2018, the actor acknowledged having both professional and social relationships with Low.

According to the grand jury report, he stated: ‘I was doing stuff for him. and that conducting business also entails social interaction. As a result, we interacted more and saw each other more often.’

Low is accused of a money-laundering scheme of over $4.5bn involving the Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MDB.

According to the report, DiCaprio and Low became close after meeting in a nightclub in 2010. The two had discussed several business ideas, including a mega-fund for filmmaking and an eco-friendly resort in Belize.

Additionally, Low had financed DiCaprio’s 2013 movie, The Wolf of Wall Street and gifted him various luxury items such as Marlon Brandon’s $600,000 Oscar statue and a $9m Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.