Indian Railways cancels 340 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Saturday fully cancelled over 250 trains and partially cancelled 90 trains. These trans were cancelled for carrying out maintenance and operational work. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Kanpur, Asansol, Delhi, Lucknow, Bokaro Steel City, Buxar, Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur, Pune, Pathankot, Madurai, Rameswaram, etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01825 , 01826 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04203 , 04204 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04648 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05085 , 05086 , 05117 , 05118 , 05241 , 05245 , 05247 , 05334 , 05366 , 05489 , 05490 , 05491 , 05492 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05685 , 05686 , 05689 , 05692 , 06405 , 06409 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06663 , 06664 , 06684 , 06687 , 06701 , 06702 , 06780 , 06802 , 06803 , 06848 , 07464 , 07465 , 07906 , 07907 , 07976 , 08031 , 08032 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09437 , 09438 , 09459 , 09460 , 09475 , 09476 , 09481 , 09482 , 09487 , 09488 , 09491 , 09492 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11115 , 11116 , 11426 , 12073 , 12074 , 12225 , 12245 , 12246 , 12277 , 12278 , 12503 , 12529 , 12530 , 12531 , 12532 , 12605 , 12668 , 12703 , 12744 , 12821 , 12822 , 12863 , 12864 , 12875 , 12891 , 12892 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 13511 , 13512 , 14213 , 14214 , 14223 , 14224 , 14234 , 14235 , 14236 , 14331 , 14332 , 14521 , 14522 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15053 , 15069 , 15070 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15113 , 15114 , 15120 , 15203 , 15204 , 16213 , 16214 , 16731 , 16732 , 16779 , 16845 , 16846 , 17236 , 17237 , 17238 , 17347 , 17348 , 18046 , 18104 , 18115 , 18116 , 18415 , 18416 , 19119 , 19120 , 20411 , 20412 , 20601 , 20931 , 20948 , 20949 , 22306 , 22531 , 22532 , 22623 , 22627 , 22628 , 22667 , 22832 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36825 , 37011 , 37012 , 37343 , 37354 , 37611 , 37614 , 37815 , 37834 , 37840

How to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Log onto indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement