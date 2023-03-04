Indian Railways cancels 5 special trains on this route

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 5 special trains running connecting Saharsa-Samastipur. The decision is taken due to the non-interlocking work carried out at the Khagaria station. These trains will remain suspended March 4. Other trains on the route are operational but in a restricted manner. The services of the Poorabiya Express are restored.

These are the trains which are cancelled:

Train Number- 05278/05277 Samastipur-Saharsa-Samastipur Special

Train Number- 05221/05222 Saharsa-Samastipur-Saharsa Special

Train Number – 05275/05276 Saharsa-Samastipur-Saharsa Special

Train Number – 05292/05291 Samastipur-Saharsa-Samastipur Special

Train Number – 05243/05244 Saharsa-Samastipur-Saharsa Special

Restricted Trains:

Train Number- 13228 Rajendra Nagar-Saharsa Intercity Express will run at a controlled frequency of 100 minutes on March 4 between Dinkar Village Simariya and Khagaria.

Train Number- 13206 Patliputra-Saharsa Janhit Express will be regulated between Hajipur and Khagaria for 30 minutes on March 4 and on March 5 for 60 minutes.

Train Number 15279 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express leaving Saharsa on March 5 will be controlled for 60 minutes on the way.

Train route restored:

Train Number- 15279 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express will start operating from March 2.

Train Number- 15280 from Anand Vihar-Saharsa Poorabiya Express will start operating on March 3.