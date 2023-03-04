Indian Railways to operate special trains connecting these cities: Full list

Mumbai: The Indian Railways has decided to run special trains connecting Mumbai with Varanasi and Mangalore in the occasion of Holi. Indian Railways have now allowed 100 more special trains to accommodate 1.5 lakh passengers. Moreover, 2 extra coaches will be added to each train to accommodate another 1 lakh passengers. These special trains will run until March 12 and will carry around 12.5 lakh passengers.

The Indian Railways will run additional trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Varanasi and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Mangaluru Junction.

List of special trains:

Train Number- 01467 Special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hours on March 4, 2023. It will reach Varanasi at 16.05 hours the next day.

Train Number- 01468 Superfast Special will leave Banaras at 18.10 hours on March 5, 2023, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hours the next day.

The train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki. The train will include 2 AC-2 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 7 General Second Class including 2 General Second Class cum Guard Brake Van.

Train Number- 01187 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hours on March 2 and March 9, 2023. It will reach Karmali at 10.00 hours the next day.

Train Number- 01188 Special will leave Karmali at 16.20 hours on March 3 and March 10, 2023, and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.45 hours the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, and Thivim. The train will include 1 first AC, 3 AC-2 tiers, 15 AC-3 tiers, 1 pantry car, and 2 generator vans.

Train Number- 01165 AC Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hours on March 2023 and arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 17.20 hours the next day.

Train Number- 01166 AC Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18.45 hours on March 8, 2023. It will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 hours the next day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkal and Thokur. It will consist of 1 first AC, 3 AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 1 pantry car and 2 generator vans.