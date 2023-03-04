Intelligence chiefs of 25 countries gathers in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing geopolitical tensions

This week, the intelligence chiefs from 25 nations met in New Delhi, the capital of India, to talk about the ongoing geopolitical difficulties.

Participants in the meeting from France, the UK’s MI6, and other West Asian nations discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and its effects on the developing world.

Richard Moore, the head of MI6, was present during the March 2 meeting.

New Delhi gave an opportunity for participants to exchange opinions and suggestions on how to handle this situation and other geopolitical concerns by bringing together representatives from 25 different countries.

The conversation was kept private and took place in a closed-door meeting. However, the fact that the meeting focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is significant, as it underscores the importance of this issue for the international community.

As the conflict enters its second year, its impact has been far-reaching, especially in the global south. The conflict has led to tensions between Russia and the West, and it has also strained relations between Russia and most of its European neighbours.