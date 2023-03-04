Italian coffee brand receives criticism for using an incorrect map of India on its packaging

In spite of distorting our culture and history and appropriating Indian tradition, the West has repeatedly escaped punishment. Rarely are they made to answer for the same. On Twitter, a coffee brand from Italy was criticised this time for displaying the incorrect map of India on its packaging. These events occurred on Twitter.

Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul), a Twitter user, tweeted a photo of some bottles of coffee powder that the Italian coffee company, Illycaffè, sells. On Flipkart, the coffee company illycaffè offers its Arabica Selection of Indian coffee powder. The incorrect map of India is displayed on the packaging in a brown colour. The map is incorrect since it indicates that Bangladesh, not Kashmir, is a part of India.

In his caption, Anshul Saxena says ‘Dear @illycaffe Kindly correct the map of India. Do not sell your items with incorrect map. Rectify your packaging.’ And that’s not all! He tweets another picture of the brand selling its product (with the wrong map of India on its packaging) on the Indian e-commerce platform, Flipkart.

Saxena captions the picture, ‘Dear @Flipkart Why are you selling this item with incorrect map of India? This is shameful. Let @illycaffe first rectify its packaging with correct map.’

This photo quickly became popular, receiving over 31.1k views, 615 retweets, and 1393 likes. The Italian coffee company responded by expressing apologies and full responsibility for the errors on the India map. Illycaffè continues by saying that it takes time to make a fresh can, though. As a result, they are working quickly to remove the outdated package and replace it with one that includes the correct India map.

Internet users aren’t having it. Twitter users criticised the Italian coffee brand for selling their product with the incorrect map of India on its box, calling it a grave error. Many demanded that illycaffè and Flipkart make amends right away.

Twitterati, @Su_MoBhakt comments ‘Unacceptable. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh is an integral part of India from 1000s of years. Not like Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland! @Flipkart should stop selling all these products immediately.’